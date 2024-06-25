Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,246.50 and last traded at $3,238.20. Approximately 63,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 257,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,193.74.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.80 to $70.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.72 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.02.

The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,145.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,762.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

