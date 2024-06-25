CIC Wealth LLC Has $253,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 16.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 21.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of Clorox stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average of $143.92. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

