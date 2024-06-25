Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCB. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 263,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.55. 40,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,823. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $584.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.11). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 1,034 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $45,961.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,602.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Coastal Financial from $57.50 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

