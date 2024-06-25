Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FOF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 34,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $12.06.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
