Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,633.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 1,203,933 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,152,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,788,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,809,000 after buying an additional 700,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 2.4 %

COLB traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 1,736,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,875. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.