Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.55. 890,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,241. The company has a market capitalization of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.60. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

