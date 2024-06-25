Columbus Macro LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.85. 1,252,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,230. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

