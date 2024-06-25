Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,625 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IGOV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.99. 72,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,888. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $41.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

