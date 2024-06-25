Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,384,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 284,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $94.51. 3,791,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,988,295. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

