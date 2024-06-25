Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BVN

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BVN opened at $17.47 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 116.69%.

Institutional Trading of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 32.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 186,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 219.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 881,969 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.