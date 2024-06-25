Comparing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Finward Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finward Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 14.11% 11.12% 0.73% Bluegreen Vacations 6.26% 24.03% 4.46%

Risk and Volatility

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $96.53 million 1.09 $8.38 million $3.60 6.78 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million $3.71 19.41

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Finward Bancorp pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, guardianships, land trusts, profit sharing and 401(k) retirement plans, IRA and Keogh accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

