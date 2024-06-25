Comparing zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Free Report) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares zvelo and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A SentinelOne -44.79% -16.48% -11.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SentinelOne $674.12 million 8.72 -$338.69 million ($1.02) -18.42

This table compares zvelo and SentinelOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for zvelo and SentinelOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A SentinelOne 0 8 15 1 2.71

SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $25.08, indicating a potential upside of 33.49%. Given SentinelOne’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than zvelo.

Volatility & Risk

zvelo has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SentinelOne beats zvelo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

zvelo, Inc. provides Website content and contextual categorization, and malicious and botnet detection products. It offers Web filtering, brand safety, semantic targeting, traffic quality analysis, contextual targeting, and ad fraud prevention solutions for network security and mobile service providers, and subscriber analytics. The company was formerly known as eSoft, Inc. and changed its name to zvelo, Inc. in September 2010. zvelo, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

