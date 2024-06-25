Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.31 and a 200-day moving average of $253.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.