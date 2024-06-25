Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Shares Gap Up to $19.19

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.19, but opened at $19.92. Contineum Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTNM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($3.02). Analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

