Contrasting Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI)

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syntec Optics and MultiSensor AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syntec Optics $29.44 million 3.05 $1.98 million N/A N/A MultiSensor AI $5.43 million 4.94 -$22.27 million N/A N/A

Syntec Optics has higher revenue and earnings than MultiSensor AI.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Syntec Optics has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by institutional investors. 78.0% of Syntec Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of MultiSensor AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Syntec Optics and MultiSensor AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syntec Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiSensor AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

MultiSensor AI has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.05%. Given MultiSensor AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than Syntec Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Syntec Optics and MultiSensor AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syntec Optics N/A 12.52% 3.53% MultiSensor AI N/A N/A -133.41%

Summary

Syntec Optics beats MultiSensor AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syntec Optics

(Get Free Report)

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials. The company also provides clean room assembly, such as opto mechanical, opto electronic, and integrated photonics; infrared optics, microlens arrays, software development, and optical metrology, and catalog optics services. In addition, it offers driverless cars, integrated photonics, robotics, sensors, VR and AR, machine vision, facial imagining, heads up display, finger print scanners, and laser scanners technology for consumers; night vision goggles, missile laser guides, biometrics, infrared and thermal imaging, ordnance optics, head mounted displays, 2D and 3D scanners, humvee lighting , laser targeting, protective domes and windows, and lidar technologies for defense and miliary; and medical diagnostic, microfluidics, surgical components and systems, and medical sensing technology for medical sectors. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rochester, New York.

About MultiSensor AI

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.