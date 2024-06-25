Cosmos Price Hits $6.93 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00011188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $102.94 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

