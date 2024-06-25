Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Jacobs & Co. CA’s 7th Largest Position

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.2% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.12. 342,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $790.73 and its 200-day moving average is $734.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $521.26 and a 12-month high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

