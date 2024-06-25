Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.7 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $21.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $819.87. 483,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,219. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $730.34 and its 200-day moving average is $683.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total value of $599,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,433,560.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

