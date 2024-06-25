Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in Taboola.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 772,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 356,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. 347,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.32. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $414.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TBLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

