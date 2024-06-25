Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 16,585 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 62.7% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,428,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $305.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

