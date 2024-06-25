Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,832,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 91.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,420,000 after buying an additional 431,801 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,274,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after buying an additional 216,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 231,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 1,849,100 shares of company stock valued at $82,021,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.