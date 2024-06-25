Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $156,000 Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 67,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, CTO John F. Quanci sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $48,356.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at $212,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SXC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SXC traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. 419,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $799.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.48%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

