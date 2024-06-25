Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $276,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,664 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,735,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,553,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,958,921.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 768,193 shares of company stock worth $16,826,126. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. Equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

