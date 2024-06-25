Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. The company had a trading volume of 817,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,275. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $483,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.