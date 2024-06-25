Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KLG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 844,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

See Also

