Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 2,865 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $792.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

AdaptHealth Profile

(Free Report)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

