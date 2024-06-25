Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $1,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,269,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 234,309 shares of company stock worth $2,333,125. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $842.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

