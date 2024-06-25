Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth $448,000. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $312,460.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 381,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $32.88. 6,698,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,923. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Profile

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

