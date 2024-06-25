Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.74. 18,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,977. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

