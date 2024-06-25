Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.13 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 349,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,622 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 648,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 578,266 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.