D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 48,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 390,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $562.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.