D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 48,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 390,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $562.76 million, a PE ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.