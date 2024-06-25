Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.20.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $154.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

