Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 51.3% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 646,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,509 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at $3,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,704 shares of company stock worth $672,385,964. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

LLY stock traded up $14.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $904.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $909.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $804.54 and a 200 day moving average of $734.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.