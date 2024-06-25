DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT opened at $0.95 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

