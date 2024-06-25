Debra Durso-Bumpus Sells 74,034 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $7,713,602.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,666.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.55. 652,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,565. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $111.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 588,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

