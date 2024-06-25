DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00079576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011293 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

