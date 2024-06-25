DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0380

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00079050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011098 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

