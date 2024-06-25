Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 284,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,127. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.38.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,300 shares of company stock worth $19,135,267. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

