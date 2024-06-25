Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $42,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,315,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,785 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 25,735.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,375,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after buying an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $24,916,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 962,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,068,000 after buying an additional 557,979 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 424,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

