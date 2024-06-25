Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 115,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,907. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $999.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.