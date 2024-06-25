Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,882 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 5.6% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $72,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 366,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,670,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 130,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,442,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,262 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 498,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,923. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

