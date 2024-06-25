Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1978 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AAPU traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.14. 677,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,215. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.