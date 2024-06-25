Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3328 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

GGLL traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 280,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,999. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

