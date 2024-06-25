Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares to Issue Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3328 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
GGLL traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 280,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,999. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
