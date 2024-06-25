Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2229 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 18,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,095. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Get Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares alerts:

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares ETF (MSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSFT Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.