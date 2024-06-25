Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. 1,028,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,304. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
