Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU traded up $13.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.42. 1,028,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,304. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $146.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

