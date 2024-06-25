Divergent Planning LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Divergent Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 14.0% of Divergent Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $33,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.53. The company had a trading volume of 261,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,367. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $537.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.9974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

