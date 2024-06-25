Divergent Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 146,643 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 146,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. 32,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,621. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

