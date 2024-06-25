Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) PT Lowered to $44.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Docebo Stock Down 0.4 %

Docebo stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Docebo has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docebo will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at about $535,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Docebo by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

See Also

