DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading 5.1% Higher

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.50. 41,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 31,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

