DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,975,000. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,450 shares of company stock worth $35,023,584 over the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. 13,062,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,560. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

